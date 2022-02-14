Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.59 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $375.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $384.50 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Shares of ESS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.35. The stock had a trading volume of 256,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,884. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

