Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 50.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 267.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at $2,286,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,497. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

