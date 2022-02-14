Ian Jiro Harris Purchases 1,475 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $11,106.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40.
Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 134,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,904. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $538.11 million, a P/E ratio of -378.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
