Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

LRCX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $558.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

