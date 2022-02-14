Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $28.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $9.22 on Monday, hitting $386.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.57. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

