Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.99. Polaris posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 107,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Polaris by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. 641,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

