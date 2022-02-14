FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $23.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.84 billion. FedEx reported sales of $21.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $92.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,756. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

