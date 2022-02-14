CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

