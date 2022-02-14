Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZME traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 45,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,073. Zhangmen Education has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $164.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $211,695,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

