Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $353,515.29 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $39.41. 611,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
