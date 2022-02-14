Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $353,515.29 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $39.41. 611,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.