Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $870.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $853.80 million and the highest is $886.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $126.42. 267,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,640. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.