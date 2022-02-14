CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.140-$18.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.81. The company had a trading volume of 203,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.33. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.