Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 247,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,858. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average is $216.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.