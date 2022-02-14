Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,091 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.73. 2,405,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.