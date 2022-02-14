Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,091 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.73. 2,405,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.