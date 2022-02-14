CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $305,031.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,653.62 or 0.99748404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00292707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

