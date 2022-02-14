Nielsen Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 82.7% over the last three years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Shares of NLSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.95. 5,215,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92.
Nielsen Company Profile
Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.
