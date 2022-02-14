Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Relx has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. 1,289,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,316.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Relx by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $1,754,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.