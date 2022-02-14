Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.
Relx has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
NYSE:RELX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. 1,289,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Relx by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $1,754,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
