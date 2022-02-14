Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.74

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35.
About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
