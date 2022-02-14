Bridge Mutual Market Capitalization Achieves $7.82 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $109,857.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

