Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $109,857.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

