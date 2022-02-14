Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.11

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 377171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
