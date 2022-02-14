Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.11

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 377171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

