Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.87

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 285416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63.
About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
