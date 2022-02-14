Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.75

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 1599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.