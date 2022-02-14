First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.10

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 139622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

