MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MSDA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,561. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

