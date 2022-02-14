Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Drops By 47.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OCCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

