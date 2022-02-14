Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.000-$29.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.08 billion-$23.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.23.

WHR stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $196.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.29. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

