Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Tops $849,876.22 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $849,876.22 and approximately $31,574.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.13 or 0.06887398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00292707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00777440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013628 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00414094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00221136 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,387,829 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

