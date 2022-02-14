Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 434,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.