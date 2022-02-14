Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £170.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £170.10 ($230.18) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($202.98) to £155 ($209.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($221.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($243.57) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($236.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £161.61 ($218.69).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR traded down GBX 405 ($5.48) during trading on Monday, reaching £109.55 ($148.24). 324,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,087. The stock has a market cap of £19.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £111.44 and a 200 day moving average of £126.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.13) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($266.32).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.