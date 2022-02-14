Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris Purchases 13,940 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jiro Harris purchased 1,475 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $11,106.75.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.