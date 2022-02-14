Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Sells $214,700.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 979,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,784. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.