Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Acquires $954,990.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 522,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -339.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after buying an additional 1,314,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $8,802,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

