Kevin Kometer Sells 13,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.17. 2,063,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.99 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

