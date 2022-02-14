AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.28. 91,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,591. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.