Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,437. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.46 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

