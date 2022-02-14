Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. DexCom posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,594 shares of company stock worth $13,707,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $13.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.00. 815,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,086. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

