Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. PTC reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.91. 515,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,597. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25.
In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,223 shares of company stock worth $4,344,128. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.