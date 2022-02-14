SelectQuote (SLQT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT):

2/8/2022 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/8/2022 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

2/8/2022 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

2/8/2022 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2022 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

1/18/2022 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

1/6/2022 – SelectQuote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,048. The company has a market cap of $462.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,990,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SelectQuote by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 205,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in SelectQuote by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

