Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KURRY stock remained flat at $$28.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.
Kuraray Company Profile
