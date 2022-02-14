Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KURRY stock remained flat at $$28.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.