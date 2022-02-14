Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Expands By 125.0%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSAIY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

