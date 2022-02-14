CaixaPay (CXP) Tops One Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06879632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,597.59 or 0.99893473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006247 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

