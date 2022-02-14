Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. 85,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $867.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

