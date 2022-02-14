-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up 3.80 on Monday, reaching 62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 85.81. Rivian has a 52 week low of 50.00 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,888,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

