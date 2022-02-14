-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rivian.
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.
NASDAQ RIVN traded up 3.80 on Monday, reaching 62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 85.81. Rivian has a 52 week low of 50.00 and a 52 week high of 179.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,888,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
