Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $7.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.87.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.51. 441,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.51. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

