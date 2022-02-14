nOS Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.15 or 0.06881165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,396.40 or 0.99597673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006262 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.