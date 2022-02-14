YooShi (YOOSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $178.23 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, YooShi has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $178.23 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.15 or 0.06881165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,396.40 or 0.99597673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006262 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi's official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars.

