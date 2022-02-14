Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Up 135.7% in January

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300,000 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the January 15th total of 19,220,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARVL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

