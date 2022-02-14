Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 2,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.