Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 2,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $25.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.
