Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Declines By 68.1%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 5,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

